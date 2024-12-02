A total of 150 people were arrested on Saturday in Ilorin, Kwara State, for allegedly contravening the State Environmental Law during the monthly sanitation exercise.

The suspects were charged before various mobile courts in Ilorin and penalised in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The Commissioner for Environment in the state, Nafisat Buge, confirmed the development.

Mr Buge said members of the Taskforce Team went around to monitor the exercise, stressing that those arrested have been charged to mobile courts sitting at various locations across the state.

She warned that people caught not observing the monthly sanitation exercise would face the full wrath of the law.

“Despite sensitisation and advocacy on both print and electronic media as well as other social media platforms, violators still dared the law by coming out during the exercise, especially the motorcycle and tricycle riders; and market women.

“We often start media advocacy and sensitisation from Monday that preceded the sanitation day, also engaging media houses and different social media platforms to disseminate information on sanitation, till the Saturday morning, before the commencement of the exercise, yet some people went about their businesses in violation of the law.”

The commissioner described the attitude as unacceptable, adding that “violators will therefore be dealt with, within the ambit of the law.”

