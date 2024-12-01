The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu, has commended the members of the armed squad for their performance during a recent evaluation exercise conducted at the 177 Battalion Guard Brigade of the Nigerian Army base in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The exercise, held on Saturday, tested the squad’s proficiency in shooting, marksmanship, tactical drills, and firearm maintenance, among other skills.

In a statement on Sunday, the Commission’s Director of Public Enlightenment and Education, Demola Bakare, conveyed Mr Aliyu’s praise for the team’s discipline, precision, and professionalism during the rigorous sessions.

“The armed squad has demonstrated significant improvement and a commitment to excellence in handling arms and ammunition. This reflects their readiness to tackle security challenges and protect ICPC officers while combating corruption,” he said.

He emphasised that their high-level performance demonstrated their readiness to combat corruption and protect ICPC officers while carrying out their official duties.

“The armed squad has shown remarkable improvement and a commitment to excellence in handling arms and ammunition,” Mr Aliyu, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) noted.

“This reflects their dedication to duty and preparedness to confront any security challenges they may encounter.”

He underscored the importance of the exercise in boosting the squad’s confidence and effectiveness in high-risk operations.

He explained the synergy between the ICPC and the Nigerian Army, expressing gratitude for the military’s support in training the Commission’s armed personnel.

Mr Aliyu noted that such partnerships were crucial for strengthening Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts. “By collaborating with the Nigerian Army, we are ensuring that our armed squad receives world-class training to meet the challenges of combating corruption.”

“This collaboration is essential in building a secure and corruption-free society,” he added.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to providing the armed squad with adequate resources and continuous training while urging them to remain steadfast in fulfilling their duties with integrity and diligence.

Military endorsement of ICPC’s anti-corruption drive

Speaking at the event, a Major, M.A. Sani, who represented an Army Lieutenant Colonel, Abi Enuwa, Commanding Officer of the 177 Guards Battalion, commended the ICPC’s proactive measures to enhance the operational capacity of its armed personnel.

He described the training programme as a critical step in ensuring accountability and integrity in governance, aligning with the military’s broader national security objectives.

Mr Sani urged the trainees to apply the skills and strategies gained during the programme to effectively support the Commission’s mission of eradicating corruption.

“This training is essential for equipping personnel with the expertise needed to confront corruption and contribute to a more accountable society,” he said.

The event ended with a live demonstration of tactical drills and shooting accuracy by the armed squad, the ICPC Chairman and other senior ICPC officials present at the event.

