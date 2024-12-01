Team Nigeria topped the medals table at the 2nd Africa Military Games (AMGA) 2024, clinching a total of 234 medals as the competition ended on Saturday night.
Team Nigeria secured 114 gold, 65 silver, and 45 bronze medals across 21 sports, according to the medal table.
Algeria came second with 96 medals, consisting of 53 gold, 22 silver and 21 bronze medals and it is billed to host the 3rd edition.
Kenya won 59 medals consisting of 21 gold, 17 silver and 12 bronze medals to clinch third place, while Ghana, Ethiopia, and Tunisia rounded out the top six, finishing fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.
South Africa, Libya, and Uganda followed in seventh, eighth, and ninth, while Tanzania secured the tenth spot.
In his remarks at the closing event, the President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Abdullahi Maikano, said the event was a milestone of cooperation and unity in the African Armed Forces.
Mr Maikano, a major general, said the games showcased extraordinary displays of skills, determination and sportsmanship as well as the very best of the continent of Africa.
According to him, these games have not only been platforms for competition, but also a celebration of shared values of unity.
“We have seen athletes from diverse, transcending borders, differences, united by common purpose to honour our nations and the ideals we stand for and we stand by.
“For us in the African Armed Forces, each event was not just a contest of strength and skills, but a testimony of your hard work, discipline, unwavering spirits and cooperation,” he said.
Mr Maikano expressed appreciation to Nigerian military authorities and urged the participating nations to carry forward the cooperation, understanding, friendship and bond they had formed during the game.
According to him, the camaraderie and discipline that has flourished during these games is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we stand together.
“May these African Games inspire us to combine fostering peace, cooperation and mutual respect among our nation,” he added.
(NAN)
