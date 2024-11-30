The organised labour unions in Cross River State say they are set for the industrial action as proposed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the implementation of the new minimum wage.
The state Chairperson of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Monday Ogbodum, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Saturday.
NAN reports that NLC had fixed Sunday midnight for the commencement of the strike if the state government failed to implement the new minimum wage of N70,000.
Mr Ogbodum said except the Cross River State Government implemented the new wage regime there would be no going back on the industrial action.
|
The TUC chairperson, who said that negotiation with the state government was still in progress, however said that will not stop them from joining the strike if the need be.
“Yes, we are still in talk with the government. We had a meeting on Thursday and another one on Friday that ended late in the evening.
“There is going to be another meeting today (Saturday), but that is not to say things are well, though the government has shown some level of seriousness.
“Our position is that even if we sign any document or agreement today, that does not still amount to implementation,” he said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999