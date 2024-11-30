The organised labour unions in Cross River State say they are set for the industrial action as proposed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The state Chairperson of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Monday Ogbodum, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Saturday.

NAN reports that NLC had fixed Sunday midnight for the commencement of the strike if the state government failed to implement the new minimum wage of N70,000.

Mr Ogbodum said except the Cross River State Government implemented the new wage regime there would be no going back on the industrial action.

The TUC chairperson, who said that negotiation with the state government was still in progress, however said that will not stop them from joining the strike if the need be.

“Yes, we are still in talk with the government. We had a meeting on Thursday and another one on Friday that ended late in the evening.

“There is going to be another meeting today (Saturday), but that is not to say things are well, though the government has shown some level of seriousness.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Our position is that even if we sign any document or agreement today, that does not still amount to implementation,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

