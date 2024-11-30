The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to closely monitor the process of refunding N5.3 billion to some 2023 pilgrims.

It said this will ensure transparency and accountability in the refund of the money to state pilgrims’ welfare boards for onward transfer to the pilgrims.

NAHCON’s call was contained in a statement signed by the commission’s Head of Public Affairs, Muhammad Musa, on Thursday.

By involving these anti-graft agencies, the commission hopes to prevent any potential mismanagement of funds and guarantee that the refunds reach their intended recipients.

“The collaboration aims to ensure that all refunds are appropriately disbursed and reach the intended beneficiaries without any discrepancy.

“In the interest of transparency and due process, NAHCON calls upon the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other relevant security agencies to closely monitor the refund process,” the statement said.

The Refund

NAHCON said it approved the disbursement of a total of N4.4 billion to States’ Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the armed forces for onward transmission to pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj but did not get proper electricity services from the Saudi Arabia authorities during the three days stay in Muna.

It also disbursed N917.1 million to 192 accredited Tour Companies that participated in the Hajj.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is hereby informing the public that it has disbursed refunds amounting to N4,479,362,880.00 (Four Billion, Four Hundred and Seventy-Nine Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand, Eight Hundred Eighty Naira) to States’ Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Armed Forces. These refunds pertain to the Masha’ir electricity services not rendered properly by the Saudi Authorities during the 2023 Hajj exercise.

“In addition, the Commission has refunded a sum of N917,148,479.99 (Nine hundred and seventeen million, one hundred and forty-eight thousand, four hundred and seventy-nine Naira, ninety-nine kobo) to 192 accredited Tour Companies that participated in the 2023 Hajj.

“This amount is intended for onward disbursement to their respective Pilgrims, while the remaining participating companies will also be refunded after due reconciliation,” the commission said.

NAHCON explained the refund underscores its commitment, under the leadership of its Chairman/CEO, Abdullahi Usman, to uphold transparency and accountability in the management of Hajj operations.

It advised all pilgrims who participated in the Hajj to contact their respective State Pilgrims’ Welfare Agencies, Boards and Commissions or Tour Operators to claim their refunds,” adding that “each pilgrim is entitled to receive a refund of N61,080.00.”

2025 Hajj

NAHCON also asked all 2025 intending pilgrims to promptly deposit their fares with their respective state pilgrims boards.

“This measure is essential to ensure the timely transmission of funds to NAHCON, thereby facilitating early arrangements of the 2025 Hajj in strict compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it explained.

Jigawa, Sokoto begin payment

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State Government on Thursday said it has received the refund and urged them to provide account details for collection.

The board’s Director General, Ahmad Labbo, stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Dutse on Thursday.

Mr Labbo said the refund is for some services not rendered to the pilgrims while performing pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

A total of 1,517 pilgrims from the state will benefit from the refund.

In Sokoto State, the Director of Finance of the State Pilgrims Board, Nasiru Abubakar, assured instant fund transfers as soon as the beneficiaries were successfully cleared.

The board also said that only those who performed the 2023 Hajj will get a refund.

