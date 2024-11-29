The remains of the late First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Patience Eno, were laid to rest today at Governor Umo Eno’s hometown of Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state.

Among the dignitaries at the funeral ceremony were former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his wife, Unoma, and former Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and his wife, Martha.

Nana Shettima, the wife of the vice-president, represented the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima later arrived at the venue of the funeral ceremony.

Below are some photos of the event.

