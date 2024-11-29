On Thursday, the Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, also known as Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN), convened a media town hall to deepen public understanding of the Police Act 2020 and its implications for human rights and accountability.

The event, supported by the UK Integrated Security Fund under the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), took place in Lagos, drawing over 50 journalists from across Nigeria’s South-west region.

The town hall, themed “Human Rights, the Police Act 2020, and Police Regulations”, is part of PWAN’s broader project to enhance police governance and strengthen trust between law enforcement and the public.

Focus on reform and awareness

In her opening remarks, Kemi Okenyodo, PWAN’s executive director, represented by Communications Officer Ogechukwu Mohanye, emphasised the Act’s significance in reshaping Nigeria’s security framework.

“The Police Act 2020 introduces critical reforms, prioritising transparency, accountability, and respect for human rights,” Ms Okenyodo stated. “This initiative seeks to ensure that both the public and the media understand their rights and the responsibilities of police officers under the new law.”

She added that while the Act represents a historic step in police reforms, public awareness and implementation gaps persist, necessitating collaborative efforts among stakeholders.

Media’s role in bridging the gap

One of the facilitators, Tosin Osasona, a lawyer and programme officer, stressed the media’s critical role in fostering balanced reporting on police-citizen interactions.

“No matter how flawed we think the police are, there is no substitute for them,” he said.

“The media must help the public understand the rights and responsibilities outlined in the Police Act 2020 while holding the police accountable for their actions.”

He called for collective efforts to ensure police legitimacy, which, he noted, depends on public acceptance. “Police officers must understand that their power comes with responsibilities. Similarly, citizens can only hold law enforcement accountable when they know their rights.”

Police Act 2020

The Nigeria Police Act 2020 represents a landmark reform in the country’s law enforcement legal framework, replacing the outdated 2004 Act.

It aims to enhance professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights within the Nigeria Police Force.

Central to the Act is promoting community policing, which encourages collaboration between law enforcement and local communities to foster trust and improve crime prevention.

Additionally, the Act establishes a funding framework to ensure police formations are adequately resourced, enabling effective operations and improved service delivery.

Despite its progressive goals, the Act has been criticised for lacking robust accountability mechanisms to address police misconduct, insufficient guidelines for implementing community engagement, and the absence of independent oversight bodies to monitor compliance with legal standards.

Key provisions and challenges

Thursday’s town hall meeting featured a detailed review of the Police Act 2020, highlighting critical provisions such as protections against arbitrary arrests, restrictions on extracting statements without legal representation, and increased accountability measures.

Precious Osinaku, a lawyer with the NOPRIM Foundation, pointed out that the Act promotes a balance between press freedom and law enforcement efficiency.

“Journalists must use their platforms to spotlight reforms and educate citizens about their rights under the law,” Ms Osinaku said.

Mr Osasona, however, highlighted challenges in implementing the Act, particularly the provision requiring only lawyers within the police to prosecute cases.

“With fewer than 500 lawyers in the force and over 1,500 cases needing prosecution, the government must prioritise recruiting and resourcing legal professionals for the police,” he said.

Call to action

While participants agreed on the importance of bridging gaps in understanding and implementing the Police Act 2020, PWAN reaffirmed its commitment to fostering collaboration among relevant bodies to strengthen accountability and build trust between the police and the public.

“This is about creating a practical framework for reform,” Ms Mohanye said. “The media, as key partners, play a vital role in shaping public perception and ensuring the success of these initiatives.”

As the town hall concluded, attendees expressed optimism that the insights gained would improve police-community relations and foster a culture of accountability and mutual respect.

