Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Thursday in Birnin Gwari received some repentant bandits and reopened the cattle market which had been closed for about 10 years due to insecurity.

The governor said his government collaborated with some federal agencies to establish ‘The Peace Dialogue Group’, to engage with stakeholders.

Mr Sani said, ‘’Through numerous meetings and extensive discussions, we have built bridges of trust. Several senior bandit leaders had laid their arms and embraced peace, along with their followers.”’

According to him, these individuals are being enrolled in a rehabilitation programme designed by the state government in partnership with the federal government.

‘’This programme adheres to international standards of disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration, ensuring that these individuals can return to society as productive citizens,’’ he added.

The governor said the rehabilitation of the repentant bandits was based on the principle of ‘carrot and stick’, adding, ”’ while we welcome those who choose peace, we will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone who continues to perpetuate violence.

‘’’’ The security, law enforcement and intelligence agencies have already achieved significant results, neutralising bandits’ kingpins, dismantling criminal networks and rescuing kidnapped victims,’’ he further said.

According to Mr Sani, his government is developing what he referred to as the ‘Kaduna Model,’ which is a comprehensive framework for sustainable peace and security.

‘’This model will include disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration, alongside investments in rural development and conflict resolution.

”It is a holistic approach that addresses both the symptoms and the root causes of insecurity,’’ he added.

Mr Sani said his administration has made remarkable progress, adding, ‘’through strategic communication and inclusive governance, we have earned the trust and confidence of our people.’’

‘’Insecurity is significantly reducing and ethno-religious tensions and farmer-herder clashes are rapidly becoming issues of the past.

”Communities from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds are now united in their support for our peacebuilding initiatives, fostering greater harmony and mutual understanding.’’.

The governor argued that although his government was making strides in revitalising the rural economy, the effort could not thrive without security.

‘’We have reopened rural markets, strengthened the regulation of vigilance groups and proscribed the activities of the Yan Sa Kai.

”These measures are aimed at fostering trust and creating an environment where peace can flourish,’’ he said.

Mr Sani said that his administration operates an open-door policy and encourages dialogue as the foundation of lasting peace.

He added,” My message to anyone considering taking up arms is simple: talk to us instead. Let us resolve disputes through dialogue, not violence.

‘’To the bandits who have yet to embrace peace, I urge you to reconsider. Enough is enough. The days of kidnapping, cattle rustling, force levies and other criminal activities are over.

”Those who genuinely seek to change will find a government ready to support them, protect them and help them rebuild their lives.’’ (NAN)

