The Country Director, Care International, Abdu Hussaini, on Thursday, expressed concerns over the state of democracy and overreliance on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Nigeria.

Mr Abdu said this during the 20th anniversary dinner African Youth and Growth Foundation’s (AYGF), an NGO, in Abuja on Thursday evening.

The occasion brought together representatives of different NGOs, such as the Country Director, Plan International, Charles Usie; Chief of Nutrition, UNICEF, Nemat Hajeebhoy, and Deputy Managing Director of Society for Family Health, Jennifer Anyati.

Mr Abdu highlighted the crucial role of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), which, he said, had filled the gaps left by the government’s failures.

However, he maintained that the NGOs would not replace the state, stressing that their roles can only provide temporary relief.

“While NGOs have played a critical role in mitigating the effect of state failure, we must recognise our limitations. NGOs, no matter how large our community is, or how significantly resourced we are, we cannot replace the state. We lack the authority, resources, and the legitimacy required to govern,” he said.

“Our interventions, often project-based, are not designed for long-term systemic change. Most importantly, our over-reliance on NGOs risks creating a dependency that weakens the state further, rather than actually addressing the root cause of its dysfunction.”

Despite noting that democracy had paved the way for NGOs, Mr Abdu said that Nigeria as a nation still grapples with the crisis in public service delivery, malnutrition, economic crisis and ultimately corruption which hampers the growth and development of the country.

He implored the leadership of the country to prioritise the welfare of citizens.

“The government must reclaim its role as the driver of development, with a focus on equity, sustainability and inclusivity. Only by doing this, or this, can we break free from the cycle of poverty, inequality and instability that have held us back for decades.”

He concluded by appreciating the AYGF for their commitment to addressing Nigeria’s development and humanitarian challenges.

AYGF’s 20th anniversary

Established in 2003, the AYGF is an indigenous NGO whose aim is to reach the youth, minorities, vulnerable and poor in society. Some of its activities include addressing climate change through tree planting, raising awareness of irregular migration, nutritional services, empowering the vulnerable through technical training and providing seed capital.

Notably, they have also provided support to victims of trafficking in Edo State.

While reflecting on the achievements of the organisation in the last 20 years at the anniversary dinner, the Executive Director of AYGF, Arome Salifu, said that the organisation has extended its presence to Zambia, the United States of America and Canada.

He also said that the organisation plans to expand to Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Our vision for the next decade is ambitious. We aim to deepen our impact, expand our reach and continue championing the causes that matter most, education, health, equality and opportunity,” he said.

Highlights from the event included a documentary presentation of the organisation’s journey so far, cultural dances, unveiling of the organisation’s six-year plan, cultural dance and the cutting of the anniversary cake.

