President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm the appointments of three nominees as members of the Governing Board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Thursday.

The nominees are Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State, Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River State and Ibrahim Buba, a retired judge of the Federal High Court.

They were appointed by President Tinubu on Tuesday and asked to assume duty pending their confirmation of the Senate.

In the letter to the Senate, the president said his request is in accordance with Sections 154(1) and 1(a) and (b) of the Nigerian constitution.

He, thereafter, urged the lawmakers to give the request expeditious consideration.

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions for further legislative action.

He asked the committee to report back to the Senate within two weeks.

Police Service Commission

In another letter, President Tinubu requested the confirmation of the appointments of four nominees as members of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The nominees are Buba Ringim, a deputy inspector general of police, Adamu Galumje, a retired judge, Christine Dabup and Abdulfatah Muhammed.

The president also urged the lawmakers to confirm the nominees expeditiously.

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Senate Committee on Police Service Commission and asked the committee to report back within two weeks.

