The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board says it will refund over N95 million for services it failed to render to 1,572 pilgrims who performed the 2023 Hajj from the state.

The director-general of the board, Ahmad Labbo, stated this during an interactive session with reporters in Dutse on Thursday.

Mr Labbo said the refund is for some services not rendered to the pilgrims while performing pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia in the last session.

He explained each of the beneficiaries will receive N61,080 through their bank accounts.

“This refund is for 2023 Hajj exercise and the total amount to be paid is N95, 156, 680 in respect of 1,571 pilgrims.

“If divided by the number of the pilgrims, N61,080 is the amount to be refunded to each of the 1,517 pilgrims that performed Hajj in 2023 from the state,” he said.

The official added the zonal officers of the board had been instructed to obtain the bank account details of beneficiaries in their areas for the refund.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“This is what we are doing now and as soon as we are through, all the 1,517 pilgrims from Jigawa will be refunded with the aforementioned amount,” Mr Labbo said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

