The police in Adamawa State have arrested two suspects in the murder of a police inspector, Ibrahim Maizabuwa, attached to the police command in Gombe State.

In a statement on Thursday, the police spokesperson in Adamawa, Suleiman Nguroje, said the suspects and five others allegedly killed Mr Maizabuwa at Wamsa Suwa, a village in Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects, Ezekiel Kefas, 67 years, and Stephen Zabadi, 44 years, all residents of Wamsa Suwa village, on November 11, 2024, conspired, isolated, killed and buried the victim.”

Mr Nguroje said the victim was in the village to demand the return of three cows he gave Mr Kefas to help with his farming activities.

He said the suspects were arrested after the police received a complaint on 19 November from Danlami Maizabuwa, the victim’s son.

“The suspects took detectives of the Anti Homicide Unit of the Police Command to a shallow grave of the deceased where the corpse was exhumed for autopsy.”

Mr Nguroje quoted Dankombo Morris, the state’s commissioner of police, as condemning the acts and deploying security operatives to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The police chief promised to ensure diligent prosecution of the suspects.

(NAN)

