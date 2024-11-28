Experts in the health sector have highlighted the transformative role of social innovation in addressing Nigeria’s healthcare challenges.

The experts, who spoke during a workshop in Abuja on Wednesday, emphasised the role of communities in driving social health innovations in the country.

The workshop, themed, ‘Dissemination of Indigenous Social Health Innovation and Capacity Building,’ is organised by the Federal Ministry of Innovation Science and Technology (FMIST) in collaboration with the Social Innovation in Health Initiative (SIHI), Nigeria Hub.

Speaking at the workshop, a public health expert, Uche Amazigo, said the importance of community involvement in health research cannot be over emphasised , asserting that any research not grounded in community needs is a waste.

Ms Amazigo, a former Director of the World Health Organisation African programme for onchocerciasis, said when communities are actively involved, the solutions become more practical, sustainable and impactful ensuring that no one is left behind.

Empowering local solutions

The Team Lead of SIHI Nigeria Hub, Obioma Nwaorgu, elaborated on the initiative’s approach, which engages various stakeholders—including communities, government representatives, and the private sector to tackle systemic health challenges.

Supported by organisations like UNDP, UNICEF, and WHO, SIHI aims to foster a culture of Nigerians solving their health challenges through evidence-based solutions.

Ms Nwaorgu emphasised the importance of crowdsourcing ideas from communities to identify their specific health needs.

“Communities have to say what they need. This participatory approach ensures that health interventions are relevant and effective,” she said.

She noted that the initiative has already recognised three social innovators this year, including Mama’s Pride and Shiktra Maternal Newborn and Child Health Care Foundation, which focus on maternal health and child care.

Maternal and child health

A report by Research Gate indicates that Nigeria’s maternal mortality ratio remains high, with approximately 28.5 per cent of global maternal deaths happening in the country.

According to the report, a woman in Nigeria has a one in 19 lifetime risk of dying during pregnancy, childbirth, or postpartum, whereas, in the most developed countries, the lifetime risk is one in 4900.

The North-east zone is reported to experience some of the country’s worst maternal and newborn health outcomes after suffering from ongoing conflict, primarily driven by insecurity.

The insecurity challenges in this zone have led to significant concerns, displacement, disrupted livelihoods, and persistent food insecurity.

To address these challenges, the Nigerian government launched initiatives like the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, which aims to improve primary health care and reduce maternal and child mortality.

Organisations like UNICEF and HelpMum are also working to improve maternal and child health in the country through innovative research and interventions.

Healthcare challenges

The Permanent Secretary FMIST, Esuabana Asanya,

said SIHI’s aims are in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu for the health sector in Nigeria.

Represented by the Director, Planning Research and Policy Analysis, Salamatu Mohammed, Ms Asanya noted that collaborations between government and other stakeholders have yielded positive results for the development of the country.

She said innovation is key to unlocking the world of possibilities adding that the country must harness its power for nation building.

Ms Asanya explained that access to healthcare, infrastructure and malnutrition remains a serious challenge in Nigeria, with women and children bearing the brunt.

