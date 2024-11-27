The national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has dissociated itself from a group called Interim Executive Committee (IEC), which the party claimed is trying to hijack its structure in Ogun State.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, on Wednesday, dismissed the committee, stating that its only legally recognised executive in the state is the Lookman Jagun-led Caretaker Committee, constituted by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Crisis in LP

The LP, which has been in existence for several years, became a major opposition party last year after its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, led it to a third place in the general election won by President Bola Tinubu.

The party has, however, been in crisis with different groups claiming ownership.

Before the election, a faction led by Lamidi Apapa fought for control of the party against Julius Abure but lost out.

Months ago, there was a fallout between Mr Abure and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), which led to the congress picketing the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

The NLC, led by the chairperson of its Political Commission, Theophilus Ndubuaku, had demanded the resignation of Mr Abure, claiming he was not properly elected.

While Mr Obi initially appeared neutral in the struggle, he later backed the NLC. On the other hand, Mr Apapa’s group teamed up with Mr Abure.

A national convention was later held in Nnewi, Anambra State, where Mr Abure was re-elected as the party’s national chairman.

However, the NLC rejected his election, describing the exercise as “illegal.” Both the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) boycotted the convention, leaving their slots in the executive vacant.

The two labour unions attended a meeting convened by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State in September, which dissolved the Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) and appointed a 29-member caretaker committee, headed by a former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, with Darlington Nwakocha, a former senator, as secretary.

In October, the Federal High Court in Abuja declared Mr Abure the authentic national chairman of the LP.

Emeka Nwite, the judge, in his judgment, affirmed the Abure-led leadership and the March 2024 Nnewi Convention, which produced the LP’s national leadership.

The crisis in the party has created cracks in state chapters, with different groups loyal to the two major factions at the national level.

Attempt to hijack party

In the statement, Mr Ifoh said the move by the IEC is an attempt to hijack the party and desecrate its constitution.

He said the party would not allow any individual or group to arrogate powers to themselves.

“The Labour Party has a structure and a valid constitution that governs its operations, and all members are expected to abide by the party’s constitution. The party does not permit or encourage members to arrogate powers and functions to themselves without recourse to the constitution or the national leadership.

“Faithful party members in Ogun State are advised to be wary of the antics and activities of the self-styled IEC, as they do not enjoy the support or validation of the national leadership of the Labour Party.

“We also urge every member and intending member to participate in the ongoing e-membership registration and revalidation exercise to be eligible to partake in the activities of the party, including the congresses that will commence in February 2025 across the nation,” Mr Ifoh said.

