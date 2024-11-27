The Senate Committee on Army has screened Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, as the substantive Chief of Army Staff.

The committee screened the army chief behind closed-doors on Wednesday at the National Assembly complex.

Screening of service chiefs has always been in closed doors at the National Assembly. The lawmakers have constantly cited concern for national security as reasons for the action.

A presidential aide last Friday announced that President Bola Tinubu had sent a letter to the Senate, requesting for the confirmation of Mr Oluyede as the COAS.

The president’s request was formally read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, after which he referred it to the Committee on Army for screening.

The president appointed Mr Oluyede in acting capacity last month following the illness of the former army chief, Taoreed Lagbaja, who died on 5 November.

Chairman of the Senate Committee, Abdulaziz Yar’adua, who addressed journalists before the screening said the National Assembly is committed to ensuring peace and adequate security in the country.

Mr Yar’adua, the senator representing Katsina Central Senatorial District under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that the lawmakers will make their oversight functions in the security sector effective and accountable.

“As a result, the parliament must be seen to respect and take active notice of and uphold any law relating to national legislation, institutional provision and judicial pronouncement made by court of competent jurisdiction in matters affecting the nation.

“It is no doubt that the security sector governance aims at elaborating rules that set standards for state and human security by applying the principles of good governance to the security sector, thereby making security provision oversight more effective and more accountable, within the framework of ratic civilian control,” he said.

The senator, a retired military officer, also assured that his committee will be transparent on security issues in the country.

“This is in order to ensure efficiency and drive effectiveness of institutions and their operators in fulfilling their respective roles and responsibilities in the spirit and culture of service.

“It is a known fact that our nation is currently bedeviled with a multiplicity of security challenges requiring cogent and urgent solutions,” Mr Yar’adua said.

He commended the Nigerian military for the fight against terrorism, banditry and other criminal activities in the country.

The committee is expected to present its recommendations to the Senate during the next plenary ession after which the upper chamber will vote to confirm or reject Mr Oluyede’s nomination.

