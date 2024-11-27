The police in Edo State have detained a 40-year-old man, Monday Obakpian, for alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Moses Yamu, the police spokesperson in Edo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Benin.

He said that Mr Obakpian, a resident of Odo quarters in Ibillo, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state, lured the innocent girl into his room under the guise of sending her on an errand.

According to Mr Yamu, a superintendent of police, the suspect took advantage of the situation and forcefully raped the girl.

The police spokesperson said a resident in the neighbourhood called the police when he heard the survivor screaming from the suspect’s room.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime and will soon be charged in court.

“The command, in the spirit of this year’s theme for the campaign against Sexual and Gender Based Violence “Safety, everywhere and always” is calling on each one of us to contribute in preventing or stopping such violence, especially against women and girls.

“This also serves as a warning to the general public, particularly perpetrators of these heinous crimes, that the command will do everything in its power to protect the vulnerable and bring the criminals of such dastardly acts to book,” Mr Yamu said.

(NAN)

