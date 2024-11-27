The police in Anambra State have arrested a 19-year-old boy who allegedly kidnapped female victims after luring them with fake friendship proposals.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the suspect, Ifechukwu Ibesimako, is a notorious Kidnapper.

He said Mr Ibesimako was arrested on Wednesday alongside three unnamed accomplices by operatives from the Divisional Police Headquarters in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

“The operatives also rescued two female victims between the ages of 15 and 19 years in Oba,” Mr Ikenga said.

The spokesperson said a ransom of N200,000 had been paid for the release of the victims.

How the suspect kidnapped his victims

Mr Ikenga said the suspect, Mr Ibesimako, hails from Aboji, a village in Oba Community in the Idemili South Council Area of the state.

The spokesperson said the suspect and three other accomplices “lured their victims through social media chats, by proposing friendship to them and holding them hostage until their relatives pay a certain amount to their gang before they are released.”

He said the arrest of the suspect and his accomplices had brought “more revelations” about their criminal activities in the area

Mr Ikenga added that the police have received a report of another female victim who had paid ransom and was released months ago.

‘Be careful with social media’

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, advised Nigerian youths to be careful of people they meet on social media.

Mr Obono directed the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Kidnapping and Robbery Squad of the police for comprehensive investigations.

Increased kidnap attacks

Cases of kidnap for ransom have been ongoing across Anambra State and South-east in recent times.

Civil servants, business owners, politicians and even students have become easy targets lately.

The latest incident occurred hours after three persons were kidnapped in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

Earlier this month, gunmen abducted Emmanuel Azubuike, a Catholic priest in Imo State.

The abducted victims were yet to be freed as of the time of this report.

