Nigerian professional boxer Efe Ajagba has received a significant boost in his pursuit of a world boxing heavyweight title.

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has ordered Martin Bakole to face Ajagba in an eliminator bout, with the winner becoming the mandatory challenger for the IBF heavyweight title currently held by Daniel Dubois.

Ajagba, ranked No. 7 by the IBF, has been deemed the next highest available contender after Agit Kabayel’s withdrawal and Zhilei Zhang’s expected pursuit of another opportunity.

Top Rank, Ajagba’s promoters, have confirmed his availability for the fight.

This matchup presents a crucial opportunity for ” The Silent Roller” as Ajagba is fondly called to showcase his skills and advance his career.

With a record of 20-1 and 14 knockouts, Ajagba boasts impressive physical attributes, standing 6’6″ tall.

His amateur career was marked by success, including a gold medal at the 2015 African Games and a bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The Sapele-born boxer was Nigeria’s only pugilist at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Ajagba’s professional record is equally impressive, with his most recent win coming against Guido Vianello in April.

Although he struggled against Vianello, Ajagba demonstrated resilience and determination.

A win against Bakole would propel Ajagba closer to the world boxing heavyweight title.

Bakole, ranked No. 4 by the IBF, presents a formidable challenge. His recent performances have been impressive, with stoppage wins over Jared Anderson and Carlos Takam.

However, Ajagba’s physical presence and aggressive fighting style make him a force to be reckoned with.

The stage is set for an exciting encounter between Ajagba and Bakole.

Ajagba’s stats are impressive, with 20 wins, one loss, and 14 knockouts.

Bakole boasts 21 wins, one loss, and 16 knockouts. The winner will advance closer to the IBF championship title, currently held by Daniel Dubois.

Ajagba’s sights are set on the IBF title, and he must overcome Bakole’s formidable challenge. A win would position Ajagba for a potential title shot against Dubois, bringing Nigeria closer to boxing greatness.

The IBF has previously stated that Dubois will be notified on approximately 22 April of his mandatory fight for June.

They state the champion “shall be obligated to mandatorily defend his championship within intervals of no more than nine months against the leading available contender in the heavyweight division as designated by the championship’s chairman”.

