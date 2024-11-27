Tuesday’s Champions League matches yielded mixed results for English powerhouses Arsenal and Manchester City, as they engaged in six-goal thrillers.

Arsenal cruised to an impressive 5-1 victory against Sporting in Portugal, while Manchester City squandered a 3-0 lead, settling for a 3-3 draw against Feyenoord.

Manchester City, reeling from five consecutive losses, seemed revitalised after Erling Haaland’s brace and Ikay Gundogan’s goal put them ahead 3-0.

However, Feyenoord staged a stunning comeback, scoring three goals in the final 15 minutes to force a draw. This disappointing result extended Manchester City’s winless streak.

In contrast, Arsenal’s emphatic victory against Sporting showcased their attacking prowess. The Gunners’ 5-1 win demonstrated their resurgence in the competition.

Lewandowski and Haaland records

Tuesday’s matches also witnessed significant milestones for Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland. Lewandowski joined the elite group of players with 100+ Champions League goals, cementing his status as one of the competition’s all-time greats.

This achievement took him 125 games, two more than Lionel Messi and 12 fewer than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Haaland also etched his name in the record books, becoming the fastest player to reach 50 Champions League goal involvements.

His impressive record surpasses Ruud van Nistelrooy’s previous mark of 45 games.

Haaland’s rapid ascent underscores his potential as a Champions League legend.

Super Eagles Stars enjoy victories

Nigerian players had varying degrees of success in Tuesday’s matches. Victor Olatunji’s introduction in the 60th minute couldn’t salvage Sparta Prague’s 6-0 loss to Atletico Madrid. This heavy defeat highlighted Sparta Prague’s struggles in European competition.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface, although not featuring in their respective teams’ matches, saw Atalanta and Bayern Leverkusen secure emphatic victories.

Atalanta thrashed Young Boys 6-1 away, while Bayern Leverkusen humbled RB Salzburg 5-0. These wins demonstrate the strength of Lookman’s and Boniface’s teams.

Samuel Chukwueze played a key role as AC Milan edged Slovan Bratislava 3-2. This narrow victory showcased AC Milan’s resilience in European competition.

Other notable results include Bayern Munich’s laborious 1-0 victory over PSG and Inter Milan’s similar win against RB Leipzig.

These closely contested matches highlighted the competitiveness of the Champions League with many expecting even more entertaining fixtures on Wednesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

