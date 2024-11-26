In a move to enhance oversight mechanisms, President Bola Tinubu has nominated three new members to fill existing vacancies on the board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The announcement was made in a formal letter addressed to the Senate President.

The nominees are Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State, Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River, and Ibrahim Buba, a retired judge of the Federal High Court.

Established in 1979, the Code of Conduct Bureau plays a critical role in maintaining integrity within public service and ensuring compliance with the country’s ethical standards.

The Bureau operates with a 10-member board.

On 23 October 2024, President Tinubu swore in the chairman of the board, Abdullahi Bello.

The current board includes: Muritala Kankia, E J Agbomayinma, Ben Umeano, and Juwayriyya Badamasiuy.

Other members are Bulus Zephaniah, and Abdulsalam Olawale.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President,

(Information & Strategy)

November 26, 2024

