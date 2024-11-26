A 16-year-old student of Everest Heights Int’l Academy, Gwagwalada, Abuja, Tehilah Isimah, has emerged as the overall winner of the 14th edition of the National Essay Competition (NEC) sponsored by the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Miss Isimah clinched the prize of N7.5 million educational grant, which will support her university education at any African institution of her choice. She was also presented with a laptop, a plaque and a trophy.

The award was presented to her at the grand finale event held at UBA House in Lagos.

The second and third positions were taken by Obinna-Chukwu Christabel of Regina Pacis College, Abuja, and Essien Emediong of the Nigerian Christian Institute, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, receiving N5 million and N3.5 million in educational grants, respectively.

Notably, female students dominated the top spots for the third consecutive year, with Master Emediong becoming the first male finalist to secure a top three position in three years.

Record-Breaking Entries for 2024 NEC

This year’s National Essay Competition (NEC) recorded an unprecedented milestone, with over 10,000 entries received.

The 20 finalists who emerged as winners from the regional tests were rewarded with brand-new laptops and other educational materials to support their tertiary education.

In his remarks, UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, congratulated the winners, emphasising the bank’s goal to promote education across the African continent.

“At the UBA Foundation, education has always been our cornerstone. We believe that knowledge is the most powerful catalyst for transformative change,” Mr Alawuba said.

In October the foundation announced an increase in its grant prizes in a bid to support education amidst economic challenges.

The education grant prize for the winner increased from N5 million to N7.5 million, while N3 million and N2 million for the second and third prize winners now stand at N5 million and N3.5 million respectively.

Increased participation

Speaking at the event, the MD/CEO of UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, expressed her excitement at the growing interest in the competition, particularly the increased participation from northern regions.

“We are thrilled to see young minds rise to the challenge of addressing key issues facing our society,” Ms Atta said. “This year’s entries were not only numerous but also of exceptional quality, reflecting the brilliance and creativity of Africa’s next generation.”

Excited mother, daughter

While receiving her winning grant, trophy, certificate, plaque and other gifts, Miss Isimah, who couldn’t contain her joy, said, “I am so happy, I prayed and worked so hard for this, even though I am a science student, I have always loved writing. I am very glad this dream of mine came through. UBA Foundation, this is an answered prayer for me, I will forever be grateful.”

The winner’s mother who was also at the event said, “I can’t believe this, this is happening, thank you UBA Foundation, this is indeed a dream come through for us, I am so happy.”

About NEC

Now in its 14th year, the NEC is an initiative designed to foster literacy, critical thinking, and healthy competition among secondary school students, while providing future leaders with the financial support needed to pursue higher education.

This year’s competition invited senior secondary school students to submit essays on the topic, ‘The Impact of Carbon Emission on Climate in Nigeria: Discuss the Challenges and Proffer Solutions.’

According to the foundation, the theme aligns with global climate change efforts, encouraging students to engage with one of the most pressing environmental challenges.

