President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday to begin a state visit to France in honour of an invitation from President Emmanuel Macron.

The Nigerian leader’s three-day visit, which will focus on strengthening political, economic, and cultural relations and establishing more opportunities for partnership, particularly in agriculture, security, education, health, youth engagement and employment, innovation, and energy transition, promises significant benefits for Nigeria.

President Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, will be received on Thursday at the 350-year-old French military museum, Les Invalides and Palais de l’Élysée, by Macron and his spouse, Brigitte, for initial ceremonies that will dovetail into bilateral meetings.

During the visit, President Tinubu and President Macron will harmonise positions on stimulating more interest in exchange programmes that focus on skill development for youths and improving their competencies in automation, entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership.

Both leaders will participate in political and diplomatic meetings highlighting shared values on finance, solid minerals, trade and investments, and communication. They will also witness a session by the France-Nigeria Business Council, which oversees private sector participation in economic development.

Brigitte and Nigeria’s First Lady will discuss the latter’s passion for empowering women, children, and the most vulnerable through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

President Tinubu and his wife will be hosted at a state dinner by the French leader before their departure.

Top government officials will accompany President Tinubu on the trip.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

Information & Strategy

