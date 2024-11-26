President Bola Tinubu has extended his best wishes to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

The former vice president and PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election has been an active player in Nigeria’s democratic process since the return to civilian rule in 1999.

The president recalled many special moments shared with Wazirin Adamawa as founding members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), united in the mission to build a better future for Nigerians, as well as their engagement as political opponents in the last presidential election.

President Tinubu recognised Atiku’s commitment to public service and philanthropy, and prayed Almighty Allah to continue to grant him health and happiness in the years ahead.

Sunday Dare

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Communications)

November 26, 2024

