Governor Agbu Kefas on Monday presented an estimate of ₦429.8 billion as the 2025 Taraba budget to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

The budget has a recurrent expenditure of 39.9 per cent and capital expenditure of 61 per cent.

The governor, who tagged it “budget of transformation”, said it reflected the blueprint of his administration, which aimed at transforming the state in terms of infrastructure and economic growth.

He said the 2024 budget has recorded 46.7 per cent implementation so far and assured that machinery was being put in place to ensure a better budget performance next year.

Earlier, Kizito Bonzema, the speaker of the State House of Assembly, said the state had recorded tremendous improvements in areas of security, education, human capital development, workers welfare and infrastructural rehabilitation.

Mr Bonzema, who rated the 2024 budget performance as fair, assured that the house would ensure quick passage of the budget without compromising on thoroughness.

NAN recalls that the 2024 budget for Taraba State was N311billion.

(NAN)

