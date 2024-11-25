The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, led the House leadership and members in a solidarity walk on Monday to commemorate this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Mr Tajudeen, accompanied by his deputy, Ben Kalu, the Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, and other members, led the walk from the National Assembly Complex to the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force.

There, the lawmakers presented a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, calling for a thorough investigation and prosecution of cases related to Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

Other participants in the exercise included the Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Kafilat Ogbara, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, and the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.

The campaign, which is supported by the United Nations (UN), calls for action to end violence against women and girls. It is themed: “UNITE! Invest to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls.”

Activists launched the campaign at the inauguration of the Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991.

It is used as an organising strategy by individuals and organisations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

In his address, Mr Tajudeen said the walk demonstrates that the House of Representatives is an “active partner with other groups in the country to fight against gender-based violence.”

“This year’s programme comes at a time when, all over the world, women are crying out in anger and frustration. This is the year that the United Nations has issued a damning report stating that every 10 minutes, a woman is being killed across the world.

“This is an unacceptable trend. This is an unforgivable trend. We in the parliament must unite – more than ever before – with the relevant authorities, particularly law enforcement, to ensure we curb this dangerous trend to the barest minimum,” he said.

Mr Tajudeen said the House will play a more active role in the next national action plan against violence targeting women.

“I want to state categorically that the National Assembly will do everything humanly possible to ensure that all forms of violence against women and girls are drastically reduced, if not completely eliminated, in the very near future.

“I also wish to announce that the National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives, will play an active role in the next national action plan against violence against women, which will be coming up very soon. We will send our representatives and participate actively in ensuring that pro-poor policies are enacted to significantly reduce incidences of violence of all kinds – against women, children, and girls.”

Mr Tajudeen subsequently declared open the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Afterwards, Mrs Ogbara led the delegation to the Force Headquarters, where she presented a petition on behalf of the House, demanding a thorough investigation into cases of violence against women and girls.

