Residents of Jahun Local Government Area in Jigawa State are rejoicing after the restoration of power, which had been out for eight years due to vandalism.

Some of the residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jigawa that the community’s children aged seven and below, had never experienced electricity in their area.

Muhammed Abdullahi, a civil servant, expressed gratitude to the new chairman and his team for restoring power within a month of assuming office.

“We were surprised by the quick restoration, and we appreciate the chairman’s foresight, as the power outage had driven many businesses away,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Business owner Umar Baballe, who operates a large grinding machine, was forced to abandon his business due to the power outage.

Mr Baballe said he initially used diesel to power the machine but was running at a loss.

He said with the restored power, he was satisfied that even the water supply had improved in the community.

Responding, the Chairman of the Local Government, Jamilu Danmallam, explained that upon assuming office, he invited experts to investigate the power outage.

He said that they discovered that vandalism and lack of security were the primary causes.

Mr Danmallam said he, therefore, collaborated with the police and self-help groups to address the issue, resulting in the restoration of power and improved security in the community.

The chairman said he also initiated efforts to restore vandalised mechanised solar boreholes in the area, with some already rehabilitated.

He appealed to residents to assist in maintaining infrastructure and avoiding vandalism, stressing that any development in the community should be respected and upheld for the benefit of all.

Mr Danmallam commended Governor Umar Namadi for being a good mentor.

(NAN)

