Nigeria’s First Lady Remi Tinubu has called for an “increased support” for victims and survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) as she joined the global community to observe the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV.

She made the call via her X handle on Monday to kickstart the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

“Today, I join the global community in commemorating the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, marking the start of the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence,” she wrote on the social media page.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.

Mrs Tinubu noted that GBV remains one of the “most widespread human rights violations, with nearly one in three women worldwide experiencing physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.”

She, however, acknowledged that “harmful practices” such aschild marriage and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) still persists in Nigeria and are “often justified by cultural or religious norms.”

“Although we are making remarkable progress, however, many women and girls, especially in rural and underserved areas, remain trapped in these cycles of violence and inequality,” she added.

The former senator said that collective action must be taken across all sectors of the society adding that reporting and timely prosecution of perpetrators, increased support for victims and survivors are vital to creating safer environments for women and girls.

“As we observe these 16 days of activism, I urge us to seize this period as a call to action for each of us to challenge harmful behaviours,” Mrs Tinubu said.

“For me, formal education for the girl child remains the key to liberating them and helping them make informed choices.”

GBV cases in Nigeria

Between 2013 and 2018, findings from the Nigeria Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS), revealed that incidences of spousal physical, sexual, or emotional violence grew from 25 per cent to 36 per cent, with spousal violence being the most prevalent.

Also from the DHS data, instances of sexual violence against women from ages 15 to 49 increased from 36.9 per cent to 44.9 per cent.

Campaign

The campaign, which is supported by the United Nations (UN), calls for action to end violence against women and girls. It is themed: “UNITE! Invest to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls.”

The 16-day campaign was launched by activists at the inauguration of the Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991.

It is used as an organising strategy by individuals and organisations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

In support of this initiative, the UN’s Secretary-General launched in 2008 the campaign ‘UNITE by 2030’ to End Violence against Women, which runs parallel to the 16 Days of Activism.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the UN General Assembly’s designation of 25 November as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in memory of the Mirabal sisters, who were brutally assassinated on 25 November, 1960.

“The campaign calls on citizens to show how much they care about ending violence against women and girls by sharing the actions they are taking to create a world free from violence towards women,” UN Women wrote on its website.

“This year’s campaign also calls on governments worldwide to share how they are investing in gender-based violence prevention.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has rolled out activities to commemorate the global event to include town hall meetings with women groups to discuss GBV issues.

The minister listed some of the activities to include rallies in six geo-political zones in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady and others.

