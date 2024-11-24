Nigerian track and field sensation Tobi Amusan has added another feather to her cap, as she was recently inducted into the University of Texas El Paso’s (UTEP) Hall of Fame.

This prestigious honour is a testament to Amusan’s outstanding achievements on and off the race tracks.

Amusan, an alumna of UTEP, joined the institution’s 2024 Hall of Fame class, becoming the youngest-ever female athlete from UTEP to achieve this feat.

Impressive performance

Amusan competed for the Miners for two seasons (2016-17). She captured the national title in the 100-meter hurdles (12.57) at the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Championships. She was a three-time All-American, finishing runner-up in the event at the NCAAs in 2016. Amusan was also a five-time Conference USA champion. She holds the school record in the indoor 60-meter hurdles (7.98) and the 100-meter hurdles outdoors (12.57).

This induction is a remarkable milestone in Amusan’s illustrious career, which has been marked by numerous records, accolades, and pioneering achievements.

A double degree holder from UTEP, Amusan has consistently demonstrated her commitment to academic excellence and athletic prowess.

As she is making headway in her academic career, Amusan’s impressive athletic career has also been highlighted by several notable achievements.

“I humbly introduce to you the youngest Female Miner to be inducted into UTEP’s Hall Of Fame Class of 2024 ✨

3 Semesters as a Miner & the rest is…GREAT IS GOD’S FAITHFULNESS. 🙏🏾” Amusan wrote on her X Page on Sunday.

Legendary status

She became the first Nigerian to win a World Athletics Championship gold medal in Oregon, a feat that has cemented her status as one of the greatest athletes in Nigerian history.

Additionally, Amusan has set multiple records in the 100m hurdles, including the current world record, which is a testament to her exceptional speed, agility, and endurance.

A three-time Olympian, Amusan has won numerous African and Commonwealth Games titles, demonstrating her dominance in regional and international competitions.

