President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to positioning the nation’s creative sector as a key driver of Nigeria’s global influence.

Mr Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, stated this during the launch of the 2024 Abuja International Carnival at Eagle Square, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by the vice president’s spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, on Sunday in Abuja.

The president identified the creative economy as a cornerstone of his administration’s economic diversification agenda.

He reaffirmed the carnival’s role in strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global creative economy.

“We are not here just to celebrate a carnival but to reaffirm the essence of who we are as Nigerians, a people of culture, a people of art, a people of colour, and a people of shared values.

”Our creativity continues to shine on the global stage, drawing admiration and respect. This heritage is the truest measure of what it means to be Nigerian—proud, resourceful, and innovative.

“The unifying power of art and culture on display here is a reflection of what we can achieve when we work together,” Mr Tinubu said.

The president emphasised the carnival’s economic impact, noting that Nigeria’s creative industries are already contributing significantly to the nation’s GDP.

“Over the years, this carnival has become a stage for showcasing our rich cultural heritage and a driving force behind our growing creative economy.

“It has revitalised local industries, fostered cultural diplomacy, and contributed immensely to Nigeria’s position as a cultural powerhouse on the global stage,” he said.

Mr Tinubu reinforced Nigeria’s commitment to cultural exchange, saying, ”The presence of international participants at the event affirms that culture transcends boundaries.”

“It is through cultural exchange that we build bridges of understanding, friendship, and shared humanity. In this carnival, we offer not just a spectacle but a home away from home for our guests,” he said.

He called for deeper reflection on the event’s significance, noting that it is more than mere celebration.

According to him, a carnival of this scale is not merely an occasion for festivities; it is a call to action.

“It reminds us of the pledge we owe to our nation to promote peace, preserve our unity, and contribute, in whatever way we can, to the Nigeria of our dreams.”

He commended the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the Abuja International Carnival Secretariat for their role in organising the event.

Mr Tinubu also praised their “dedication and vision in making the carnival a source of pride for our nation.”

“Our diversity is not just a mark of identity but a powerful force that strengthens our unity and inspires us to dream bigger for our country,” he added.

Earlier, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, explained that the carnival was a brand that binds Nigerians together.

The minister added that the carnival promotes the nation’s beauty and strength in diversity.

Represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Oraelumo Raphael, Ms Musawa described the carnival as a unique brand.

“It involves the 36 states and the FCT, and countries from all over the world, with Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy as the Coordinating Ministry and the FCT as the host.

“The unique aspect of Abuja carnival is the fact that it is a platform for artistic expression, innovation, and cultural exchange among local and international participants,” he said.

The event showcased performances from across Nigeria and beyond, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to cultural diplomacy.

(NAN)

