Jafaru Makarfi, a respected Islamic leader and retired public servant, has passed away in Kaduna at the age of 93.
Suleman Abdulkadir, who announced the death on behalf of the family, in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna, said he passed away on Saturday night.
Mr Abdulkadir, who is also the Garkuwan Zazzau, said Mr Makarfi was the Chairman of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Kaduna State.
He was a prominent figure in the Nigerian Muslim community and he served as a commissioner in the defunct Kaduna State.
Mr Abdulkadir said, “A veteran of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Makarfi joined the corporation in 1950 and had a distinguished career spanning over four decades.
“He was the first Northerner to hold the position of District Superintendent in the Western District of the NRC.”
He said the funeral prayer would be held on Sunday at 1:00 pm at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna.
Mr Abdulkadir added, ”Makarfi is survived by six children.
“We extend our condolences to his family, friends, JNI, and the entire Muslim community.”
(NAN)
