Jafaru Makarfi, a respected Islamic leader and retired public servant, has passed away in Kaduna at the age of 93.

Suleman Abdulkadir, who announced the death on behalf of the family, in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna, said he passed away on Saturday night.

Mr Abdulkadir, who is also the Garkuwan Zazzau, said Mr Makarfi was the Chairman of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Kaduna State.

He was a prominent figure in the Nigerian Muslim community and he served as a commissioner in the defunct Kaduna State.

Mr Abdulkadir said, “A veteran of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Makarfi joined the corporation in 1950 and had a distinguished career spanning over four decades.

“He was the first Northerner to hold the position of District Superintendent in the Western District of the NRC.”

He said the funeral prayer would be held on Sunday at 1:00 pm at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Abdulkadir added, ”Makarfi is survived by six children.

“We extend our condolences to his family, friends, JNI, and the entire Muslim community.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

