Tottenham Hotspur showed class on Saturday as they romped to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
City’s recent form has been nothing short of disastrous, with the Premier League champions now suffering a shocking fifth consecutive defeat.
James Maddison marked his birthday with a brace against Pep Guardiola’s men before Pedro Porro added another goal for the North London side in the 52nd minute.
Brennan Johnson put the final nail in City’s coffin with his team’s fourth goal in added time.
|
Despite playing one game more, City are five points adrift of Liverpool who are at the top of the table with 28 points.
Poor run
Incidentally, City’s slump began with a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup Round of 16.
This was followed by a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League.
The Champions League also proved to be a source of disappointment, as they were crushed 4-1 by Sporting Lisbon and then suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton.
Hopes of City returning to winning ways after the International break was shattered with the comprehensive victory recorded by Spurs
Super Eagles stars suffer defeats
The Premier League returned to action on Saturday, with several Super Eagles stars featuring for their respective clubs.
Unfortunately, the Nigerian players in action all suffered defeats, marking a disappointing day for Nigerian football fans.
Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City fell to a home defeat against Chelsea, while Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey’s Fulham were thrashed 4-1 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage.
Iwobi scored a goal for Fulham in the 20th minute, but it was not enough, as Wolves dominated the match.
Matheus Cunha scored twice for Wolves, with Joao Gomes and Goncalo Guedes also finding the back of the net.
The duo of Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi were in action as Nottingham Forest also suffered a defeat, losing 3-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Aina had rushed back from the Super Eagles camp to prepare for the game, but was unable to prevent the Gunners from ending their four-match winless run in the Premier League.
Arsenal’s victory was spearheaded by goals from Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey, and Ethan Nwaneri. Saka opened the scoring in the 15th minute, while Partey doubled Arsenal’s advantage in the 52nd minute.
Nwaneri sealed the win with a late goal, securing a 3-0 victory for Arsenal.
The win sees Arsenal move up to fourth place, level on points with third-placed Chelsea.
Other matches
Elsewhere, Aston Villa drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace at Villa Park, with Ross Barkley scoring a late equaliser for Villa in the 77th minute.
Palace had taken the lead through Ismaila Sarr in the fourth minute, but Ollie Watkins equalised for Villa in the 32nd minute.
Justin Devenny restored Palace’s lead in first-half added time, but Barkley’s late strike earned Villa a valuable point.
Brighton secured a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth, despite being reduced to ten men after Carlos Baleba’s red card in the 59th minute.
Everton drew 0-0 with Brentford at Goodison Park, despite having a numerical advantage after Christian Norgaard’s red card in the 41st minute.
Norgaard was sent off for a studs-up challenge on England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, but Everton were unable to capitalise on their advantage, as the match ended in a goalless draw.
