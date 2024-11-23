Journalists and staff members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Chapter, were on Thursday attacked by alleged loyalists of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

The incident took place during the inauguration of the Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN) in Abuja.

The attackers who were armed with machetes, knives, bottles, and sticks disrupted the event organised to tackle “one chance” crimes in the federal capital.

Several participants, including journalists and security personnel, sustained injuries, while cameras, chairs, tables, and other equipment were vandalised during the attack.

The incident

Witnesses said the attackers, led by one Segun Aluwaye, forced their way into the NUJ Secretariat hall in the Utako district where the event was taking place.

They said the thugs wore caps bearing MC Oluomo’s image and violently dispersed participants, including government officials and security operatives.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on the telephone on Saturday, NUJ FCT Chapel Chairman Jide Oyekunle condemned the attack, describing it as an affront to press freedom and public safety.

“The attackers came specifically to target members of BCAN and damaged cameras belonging to journalists covering the event,” he added.

Meanwhile, BCAN Chairman Israel Adeshola described the incident as a major setback to the association’s mission.

“Miscreants stormed the venue with dangerous weapons, chasing dignitaries and guests out while injuring many of our members,” he stated.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that the disruption is linked to the leadership crisis within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

On 8 November, the Court of Appeal sacked Mr Akinsanya as the union’s president and declared Tajudeen Baruwa as the legitimate leader.

Despite the ruling, Mr Akinsanya reportedly resumed work at the NURTW headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

Sources said BCAN leadership had expressed opposition to his leadership, prompting the attack by his loyalists.

BCAN called on President Bola Tinubu and security agencies to hold Mr Akinsanya and his loyalists accountable for the attack.

“We are urging the federal government to take immediate action to protect our members and ensure those responsible are prosecuted,” Mr Adeshola stated.

Police vehicles were later stationed at the NUJ Secretariat to prevent further incidents.

This newspaper could not reach Mr Akinsanya for comment. Calls and messages to his mobile on Saturday were not responded to.

