The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, has sought a review of the economic policies of the Federal Government, to ameliorate the current economic hardship in the country.
This was part of its 8-point communique issued at the end of its deliberations during its forum, held on Saturday in Jos.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau hosted the governors with party executives and other stakeholders in attendance.
Bala Mohammed, Chairman of the Forum and governor of Bauchi State, who read out the points, empathised with the masses over the current economic crunch.
Mr Mohammed called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, find ways of cushioning the effects of its policies or have a review.
“The forum expresses empathy for Nigerians suffering from economic difficulties and calls for a review of Federal Government’s policies to improve citizens’ welfare,” he said.
Similarly, the party addressed issues confronting its unity and called for more collaboration among members.
“The forum has emphasised the need for unity within the party, addressing concerns about divisions among its members.
“It expresses a commitment to maintaining the party as a trusted platform for democratic governance.
“The forum’s discussions reflect a strong commitment to party unity and addressing internal divisions while also focusing on the broader socio-economic challenges facing Nigerians.
“The forum aims to position the PDP as a proactive and responsive political entity in Nigeria’s democratic landscape.
“The party is also making a clear call for action regarding electoral integrity and governance, emphasising the need for reforms to ensure fair representation and accountability
“The party acknowledged recent tragedies such as the demise of the First Lady of Akwai-Ibom, and also expressed gratitude for local hospitality reinforcing the party’s connection to the electorate.
