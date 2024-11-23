President Bola Tinubu departed Galeao Air force Basa (SBGL) Airport, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at 10.30 a.m. (local time) on Saturday, for Abuja after attending the 19th G20 Leaders Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The president is due to arrive at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 10.00 p.m. (Nigerian time).
Mr Tinubu attended the G20 Leaders summit where he endorsed the global alliance against hunger and poverty, which he said was pivotal.
ALSO READ: G20 Summit ticks most of the African Union’s boxes
The president also held bilateral talks with Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who commended his administration’s economic reforms and their positive indicators.
|
He also presided over the signing of a $2.5 billion Letter of Intent between the Nigerian government and the JBS S.A., a Brazilian company and one of the top three largest meat processing companies globally.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999