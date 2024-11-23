President Bola Tinubu departed Galeao Air force Basa (SBGL) Airport, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at 10.30 a.m. (local time) on Saturday, for Abuja after attending the 19th G20 Leaders Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The president is due to arrive at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 10.00 p.m. (Nigerian time).

Mr Tinubu attended the G20 Leaders summit where he endorsed the global alliance against hunger and poverty, which he said was pivotal.

The president also held bilateral talks with Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who commended his administration’s economic reforms and their positive indicators.

He also presided over the signing of a $2.5 billion Letter of Intent between the Nigerian government and the JBS S.A., a Brazilian company and one of the top three largest meat processing companies globally.

