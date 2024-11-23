Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu joined Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, former Governors Victor Attah, Udom Emmanuel, and others to pay tribute to the late First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Patience Eno.

Mrs Eno died of an undisclosed illness on 26 September.

She was 57.

At a night of tributes held in her honour at the International Worship Centre in Uyo on Friday Night, Mrs Tinubu pledged her continuous prayers for the Akwa Ibom First family.

Represented by the wife of the Senate President, Ekaete-Unoma Akpabio, Nigeria’s First Lady promised to support Helen Obareki, the first daughter of the late Akwa Ibom first lady to ensure her mother’s legacy lives on.

On behalf of her husband, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, whom she also represented at the event, Mrs Akpabio urged Governor Umo Eno to be consoled that her wife lived a life worthy of emulation.

“No one can replace her but who are we to question God? I know that God who took her will console you. She was a strong, patient, tolerant and prayerful woman,” Mrs Akpabio said.

I feel like suffocating in the weight of this loss – daughter

In her tribute to her mother, Mrs Obareki, the first daughter, who is coordinating the Office of the First Lady, after the death of her mother, said she finds it hard to come to terms that her mother is dead.

Reading her tribute, which she repeatedly paused because of tears, Mrs Obareki said she often wakes up in the morning to realise that the past few weeks had been “one horrible nightmare” for her.

“Every day the reality hits again and I feel like I’m suffocating under the weight of this loss. Still, I wipe my tears, lift my chin, hold my shoulders high, and take comfort in the fulfilled life you lived.

“It breaks my heart that all you had in mind for the women and children of our dear state couldn’t be fully realised the way you would have liked. But you have my assurance mom, I will carry on your legacy,” she said amidst tears.

“I miss you so much mom, you were everything to me. My mother, my friend, my counsellor, my therapist, my teacher, role model and my mentor,” the teary daughter said, wishing her mother a peaceful rest before returning to her seat after a hug from her father, the governor.

Attah, Emmanuel pay tributes

In his eulogies, the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Emmanuel said the departed first lady lived her life serving God and humanity as her calling.

“This life is like an examination room. Once you finish writing your script you submit and bow out. She has finished her script, and she submitted and bowed out,” Mr Emmanuel said, urging the family to be consoled by her legacy.

For former Governor Attah, the first lady has gone to rest with the Lord.

“See it that you now have another intercessor in heaven to guide you in your works, and spiritual life. May her intercession for her husband and Akwa Ibom State be fully answered by our Lord Jesus Christ,” Mr Attah prayed.

Eno promises to keep wife’s pet project alive

In his tribute to his wife, Mr Eno recalled a night leading to the day he received his doctorate at the University of Uyo, how his wife in her usual character gave him a suit and a shirt to wear for the ceremony.

The governor said that before her death, Mrs Eno had promised her husband that she would attend his Ph.D graduation.

“Most times I asked myself what my wife would have wanted, she would have still wanted us to carry on.

“I remember the night I received my doctorate at the University of Uyo. The night was breaking that morning. I remember her telling me I must finish the programme that she would be at my graduation.”

