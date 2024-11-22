The Ebonyi State Government has begun capturing of data of beggars and hawkers, especially underage, within Abakaliki metropolis.

The state Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Felicia Nwankpuma, made this known on Friday during a road walk to campaign against street begging, underage hawking, loitering and trafficking in vulnerable people.

The event took place in Abakaliki.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ministry’s Anti-Child Abuse Committee organised the campaign.

Mrs Nwankpuma described child hawking and begging, especially during school hours, as child labour.

She disclosed that the data capturing would ensure that underage people return to school, and that adult beggars would be trained in skills of their choice and be empowered.

“We have made efforts to pick some and requested that they should take up skills, and we will empower them at the end,” the commissioner said.

She said that the ministry was partnering with the state Ministry of Health and Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, to embark on treatment of mentally-ill people on the streets.

“We will start with four persons, watch the progress and gradually pick them one after the other for treatment because some are not completely mentally-deranged but depressed,” Mrs Nwankpuma said.

She said that the campaign would be carried out in collaboration with traditional rulers, community leaders and others to properly identify and support those to be taken off the streets.

