Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, on Friday, suspended recruitment into the state’s civil service until further notice.

The governor also ordered a review of all recruitments carried out by former Governor Godwin Obaseki between May and November 2024.

A statement by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, accused heads of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of carrying out clandestine recruitments into the state’s civil service.

“The governor is in receipt of a report of the clandestine activities being perpetuated by some Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Agencies of government in the state.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that these bodies have continued to issue back-dated letters of employment to their cronies without due process.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this administration believes in the principle of fairness and equity, which expects that all employment exercise should be merit based, competitive and accessible to all Edo indigenes.

“In light of the foregoing and in order to arrest this ugly trend, the governor has directed the immediate suspension of all employment processes.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“He also ordered the review of all appointments carried out since May 2024 by Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Agencies of Government.

“Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to note and comply with the above directive,” the statement said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

