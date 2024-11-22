Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State says he will soon issue an executive order that will provide legal backing to prosecute those involved in indiscriminate waste disposal in the state

Mr Eno stated this while inaugurating newly acquired equipment meant for the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA).

The governor expressed displeasure at the indiscriminate disposal of waste in some parts of the state.

“This is not our way of life. Akwa Ibom people are known for their cleanliness, we should keep up this culture.

“We must ensure proper disposal of the wastes that we generate. It is our collective duty to keep the state clean,” he said.

He urged local government council authorities to align with the state waste management agency to ensure a clean and safe environment.

Mr Eno said that the state government would give awards to the cleanest local government area in the state beginning from 29 May 2025.

Earlier, Prince Ikim, the chairperson of AKSEPWMA, thanked the governor for approving the purchase of the equipment.

Mr Ikim pledged the commitment of the agency to ensure good maintenance culture in the use of the equipment.

“We shall remain committed to driving the state government’s vision of promoting environmental cleanliness and safety,” he said.

Also speaking, Ene Baba-Owo, the national coordinator, Clean Up Nigeria Limited, commended the governor’s vision to maintain a clean environment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the newly acquired equipment include five waste compacting trucks, four waste swing arm trucks and one pull-up waste truck with crane mechanism.

(NAN)

