Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Imo, Hope Uzodimma, has announced that the forum will work closely with the National Assembly to strengthen engagements on the proposed Tax Reform Bills.
Mr Uzodimma made this known while briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting of the governors in Abuja on Wednesday.
According to him, the forum is committed to supporting the federal government’s reform programmes, particularly the proposed Tax Reform Bills.
He emphasised that the bills, which include the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill, aimed to reform the taxation system and tax administration in Nigeria.
|
Mr Uzodimma also addressed the emerging security threat in some states of the North-west, stating that the security agencies have risen to the occasion.
He assured that the forum would continue to support the security agencies to ensure Nigeria’s safety.
He said the PGF also discussed issues of national importance, including how to support the federal government’s reform programmes and create more palliative measures to alleviate the negative effects of these programmes.
READ ALSO: Senate asks Tinubu to sack CCT chairman
Mr Uzodimma emphasised the need for the forum to work together to support President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to create prosperity for the country.
Last month, the North rejected the reform bills forwarded to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999