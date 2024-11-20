The Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, has ordered an immediate investigation into an alleged brutality by some soldiers.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Nwachukwu, a major general, said a viral audio-visual recording circulating on social media platforms, purportedly showed a senior army officer and two other soldiers in an altercation with a man and woman within the Abuja metropolis.

According to him, the circumstances leading to this incident are not clear at the moment.

“However, the Acting Chief of Army Staff has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the true circumstances surrounding this altercation.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to serving and protecting all law-abiding Nigerians as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Therefore, we urge the public to be rest assured that due diligence will be applied to reach a logical conclusion on this matter,” he said.

(NAN)

