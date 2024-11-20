The Nigerian Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to provide a comprehensive breakdown of all the monies spent for the repair of government-owned refineries from 2007 till date.

The spokesperson of the coalition, Tabuko Kennedy, made the request on Tuesday at a press briefing in Abuja.

“The government and the NNPCL must provide a comprehensive account of the $20 billion spent on refinery repairs since 2007. Nigerians deserve to know why our refineries remain dormant despite these enormous expenditures,” Mr Kennedy said.

The group also demanded that the NNPCL must announce a clear date that the refineries would commence operations.

“The NNPCL must set and announce a clear start date for operations at Nigeria’s three major refineries. The people of Nigeria, as the true owners of these refineries, deserve transparency and a commitment to deadlines.”

Successive governments approved several billions of naira for the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri refineries but none of them produces any petroleum product.

In August, Opeyemi Bamidele, chairperson of the Senate ad-hoc committee investigating the alleged economic sabotage in Nigeria’s petroleum industry, expressed concern about the failure of government-owned refineries to function despite committing billions of dollars to their rehabilitation by successive governments.

Mr Bamidele, who is the senate leader, specifically said about $1.5 billion was approved for the rehabilitation of Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri refineries during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari but yielded no significant returns.

Support for local refinery

The coalition encouraged the NNPCL to support operations of local refineries.

“While the NNPCL argues against monopoly in the industry, it enjoyed monopoly privileges for decades. Now, with policies that could encourage competition and local growth, the NNPCL must step up and support the operationalisation of local refineries.

“The NNPCL’s decision to import PMS on this scale undermines our national interest, weakens our economy, and delays our journey toward energy independence. As Nigerians, we cannot allow decisions that compromise our future to go unchecked.

“NICOCSO remains committed to ensuring that public resources are used in the interest of the people, and we call on all Nigerians to join us in holding the NNPCL and its leadership accountable. Together, we can demand a better future for our nation,” it said.

