President Bola Tinubu has written the Senate seeking confirmation of the appointment of commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Mr Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and read during plenary on Tuesday.
The letter is titled: “Request for the Confirmation of Appointment of Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission.”
The letter read: “In compliance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following three nominees as commissioners in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”
The nominees, according to the letter, include: Tukur Yusuf, National Electoral Commissioner, representing North-west; Sunday Aja, National Electoral Commissioner (South-east) and Saseyi Ibiyemi as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ondo State.
“While hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner, please accept Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter stated.
(NAN)
