Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has ordered the heads of various security agencies to make Edo unsafe for criminals.

Mr Okpebholo gave the directive during an inaugural security meeting held Monday night in Benin, the Edo State capital.

In a statement on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Fred Itua, the governor said his administration places high priority on security.

He said that his administration would do everything possible to ensure that the state was safe for every resident, adding that his administration would not fold its arms while cult-related killings go on in the state.

Mr Okpebholo urged security agencies to collaborate and ensure that they put a stop to killings in the state.

“During my campaign, I placed security above all. It is a priority for my administration because it is important. The rate of cultism is not acceptable to my administration.

“The issue of cultism is not acceptable in Edo. We do not want to lose anybody and will be firm about this.

“We must smoke criminals out of the state, wherever they are hiding and ensure that the state is safe for all,” he said.

There have been renewed cult clashes and related killings in Edo lately, especially around Benin.

A few days ago, a man, whose wedding was fixed for next month, was shot dead by suspected cultists at a friend’s shop about 100 metres from the Esigie Police Division in Oredo Local Government Area, one of the municipal council areas in Edo.

The police have expressed worry over the proliferation of firearms and cult attacks in the state.

