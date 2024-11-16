Founder of The All Rights Foundation (TAF Africa) Jake Ekpelle has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of presenting an abysmal number of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

He also said that despite prioritising PWDs, INEC lacked resources to aid them in the ongoing Ondo State gubernatorial election.

In an interview monitored on Arise TV on Saturday, Mr Ekpelle explained that the cause for this misrepresentation could be that PWDs refuse to declare their disability at the time of registration and that INEC officials do not ask when they see a disability.

“So we do have a problem with data. If we are going to be guided to ensure that there will be inclusivity in the process, in the electoral process in general, we must invest in data,” he said.

According to the Situation Room, there are 1,288 registered PWDs across 1,017 polling units in Ondo State.

He continued, “This is an off-cycle election, but there is no reason why there will be no complete and adequate deployment of magnifying glasses where persons with albinism are. It’s not acceptable and it’s something that we need to continue to engage INEC and ensure that these provisions are made available for people who need it.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Vote buying

Seventeen candidates are contesting for the position of governor in Ondo State. However, analysts say the race is between the incumbent Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Ekpelle, an observer in the South-Western State’s election, accused some persons of vote buying.

He said that the tactics for vote buying had changed; he had observed the use of coupons without necessarily the presence of physical cash at polling units.

“They have devised a means of presenting coupons. So you see them sharing white papers here. They are actually tracking those that will vote for them. They will bring back that coupon and then get paid for it. This is appalling and not acceptable in the electoral process. If we must have this democracy as we expect, then we must invest in the integrity of the process,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

