The Olubakin Olubo of the Obenla Community in Ondo State, Andrew Ikuesan, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the early arrival of election materials for the ongoing governorship election in the state.
Mr Ikuesan made the commendation while speaking with journalists on Saturday shortly before casting his vote at Obenla PU005, Ward 04, Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.
He said hitherto materials were delayed and issues often arise in the community during elections.
The traditional ruler said the polling officials had arrived early far beyond his expectation.
“I was surprised when I came and saw that the voting materials had arrived, this is unusual,” he said.
Election materials got to most polling units at 8.15 a.m. ahead of the accreditation and voting, which commenced at 8.30 a.m.
Heavy marine security personnel were sighted at various points along the waterways in most of the riverine communities in Ilaje.
Reporters saw the military and police scrutinising boats as they moved across to the different polling units for the election.
The turnout has also been described as impressive.
The incumbent governor and the candidate of the APC, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had praised the efforts of the security in ensuring voting materials were delivered right on time.
He said the situation had also encouraged the large turnout of voters in his area.
Mr Aiyedatiwa expressed hope that the same peaceful atmosphere would prevail in other parts of the south-west state.
