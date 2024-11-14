Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will deliver the 36th Convocation Lecture of the Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), the Rector, Ibraheem Abdul, said on Thursday.

The occasion will have Vice President Kashim Shettima as the Chairman.

The convocation is for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Mr Abdul made this known at a news conference to announce the convocation ceremonies in Lagos.

According to the rector, the convocation activities would begin on 15 November with a special Jumat service at the college’s mosque.

This will be followed by an interdenominational church service on 17 November at the Yusuf Grillo Art Auditorium, Yabatech, according to Mr Abdul.

He said that Mr Sanwo-Olu would speak on: ‘Developing Exportable Alternatives for Nigeria’s Economic Recovery’.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Abdul said that the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, would be honoured with Yabatech’s Fellowship Award at the event.

According to him, valuable ideas from the lecture will serve as contributions of the premier institution to economic diversification and recovery agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The rector said that 8,139 students would be graduating during the convocation.

“These students have demonstrated diligence and commitment to their studies.

“We have 316 with distinction, 2,381 have upper credit, 3,939 are graduating with lower credit, while 1,503 will be receiving diplomas with a pass grade,” he said.

He said that the newly inaugurated Governing Council of the college under the leadership of Funsho Isolaowa had made remarkable achievements in the last year.

“On academic excellence and curriculum development, we have advanced our academic programmes by updating curriculum to reflect current industry needs and technology trends.

“New courses and modern teaching methods have been introduced, equipping students with skills required to thrive in today’s evolving job market. Our collaboration with industries have expanded.

“This is offering students practical exposure through internships and joint projects, particularly in areas such as engineering, information technology and applied sciences,” he added.

The rector said that significant investment had gone into improving campus facilities, creating an enabling environment for teaching and learning.

On digital transformation and e-learning, Mr Abdul said that the college launched a comprehensive digital transformation initiative.

“This has improved our e-learning platforms, making virtual learning more accessible and making our students ct effectively online through Open, Distance, Flexible and E-learning (ODFEL).

“We have implemented new support services to enhance students’ experience.

“We are passionate about staff development and professional growth.

“We organised and supported training programmes, workshops and conferences for our faculty and administrative staff, aligning their skills with international best practices,” he said.

The rector said that the foremost tertiary institution had remained committed to community engagement and social responsibility.

“We initiated various outreach programmes: workshops and health initiatives, which have fostered stronger relationships with our neighbouring communities and supported community development.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

