Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has ordered the immediate and indefinite suspension of all revenue collections in the state, especially in motor parks, until further notice.
This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Fred Itua, on Wednesday in Benin.
Mr Okpebholo also ordered the State Commissioner of Police to arrest anyone who flouted the order.
Mr Itua stated that the governor would review the issues surrounding revenue collections soon and decide on a course of action.
“The collection of revenues in the state has been suspended indefinitely. Anyone seen collecting revenues on behalf of the state government will be arrested.
“The Commissioner of Police is hereby ordered to arrest anyone who flouts the order and collects any kind of revenue on behalf of the state government.
“The Governor will soon address the issues and the concerns raised and will issue new directives,” the statement stated.
Mr Okpebholo, a member of the All Progressives Congress, was sworn in on Tuesday, 12 November as the fifth democratically elected governor of Edo. He took over from Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party.
(NAN)
