The Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Law Mefor, says the 2024 Christmas and New Year celebration will be exciting and peaceful in Anambra.

Mr Mefor gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.

The commissioner said Governor Charles Soludo’s administration was “working assiduously” to ensure that holiday seekers enjoyed security and good roads during the period.

He said the narrative of insecurity in Anambra was exaggerated, maintaining that the state was one of the safest in the country at the moment, despite incidents of cult clash.

“The insecurity in Anambra has many dimensions. Look at the issue of cultism and cult-related activities; these are outlawed groups which have issues amongst themselves.

“They should not exist, but the insecurity they pose should also be clearly understood; it is an internal conflict between these cult groups and not between them and members of the society.

“Our security agents and agencies are working with the Anambra government to de-escalate and eventually eliminate all shades of insecurity,” he told NAN.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Mefor said that “massive” road rehabilitation was being done across the state to ensure the free flow of traffic and a pleasurable ride during Christmas.

The commissioner called on Anambra indigenes in the Diaspora to ignore the negative image being painted and be free to visit home with their friends and experience the progress in the state.

He tasked the media on constructive reportage of government activities without jettisoning their watchdog role as the fourth estate.

“Anambra is our home and we cannot abandon it to criminals; we will not.

“The government of Soludo is putting everything in place to ensure our people celebrate Christmas and New Year under a secure and comfortable atmosphere,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

