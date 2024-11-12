Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has appointed Musa Ikhilor as the secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG).

He also named Samson Osagie as the state attorney-general and Cyril Oshiomhole as the health commissioner-designate.

In a statement on Tuesday in Benin, Fred Itua, the governor’s spokesperson, said the nomination of Messrs Osagie and Oshiomhole would be confirmed by the Edo House of Assembly.

“Ikhilor was born on 6 August 1980 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, Edo State.

“Ikhilor attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained an LL.B in 2008 (Second Class Upper Division).

“In 2009, he obtained a B.L. (Second class Upper Division) at the Nigerian Law School and was enrolled as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In 2017, Ikhilor proceeded to acquire his Masters’ degree in Telecommunications Law (LL.M) from Sir Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria,” the statement said.

According him, Mr Ikhilor has over 11 years of experience in legislative drafting, parliamentary administration, lawmaking procedure and processes, constitutional drafting and amendment, among others.

The statement added that Mr Ikhilor also had experience in general legislative governance having worked in various capacities at the National Assembly.

(NAN)

