The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended another lawmaker, Oboro Preyor (PDP-Bomadi) for alleged misconduct.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Preyor’s suspension was barely one week after Chukudi Edafe, representing Ukwuani State Constituency, was suspended.

The Speaker, Dennis Guwor, announced the suspension during the House plenary session in the assembly complex in Asaba.

The suspension order followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi (PDP-Aniocha North), under a matter of urgent public importance.

Matthew Omonade (APC-Ughelli North I) seconded the motion, which was unanimously adopted in a voice vote.

NAN reports that following the adoption of the motion, Mr Preyor, the Chairperson of the House Committee on Works and Special Projects, was suspended for 14 legislative days.

Announcing the order, the speaker also said a committee would be set up to investigate the misconduct.

“The House hereby suspends the member representing Bomadi Constituency in the State House of Assembly over misconduct.

“In subsequent date, a committee will be set up to investigate the misconduct,” Mr Guwor said.

He also directed the Sergent-at-Arms to lead the suspended lawmaker out of the main chamber of the Assembly complex.

The House also received a letter of notification from Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill on Thursday.

It also received a bill to amend the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, to reflect a change of name to Southern Delta University, Ozoro.

The bill, which was conveyed in a letter by the governor, was read to the members by the speaker.

(NAN)

